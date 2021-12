TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water crews have been called to an area near West Pennsylvania Drive and South Lundy Avenue because of a broken reclaimed waterline.

Alert: Reclaimed water line break near Lundy Avenue and Pennsylvania Drive. Rotura de tubería principal de agua recuperada cerca de Lundy Avenue y Pennsylvania Drive. More information/ más información:https://t.co/2FBrM91wN7 pic.twitter.com/QPWbGlY0Rs — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 3, 2021

Drivers should avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

