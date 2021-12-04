FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No rain expected, but breezy conditions are on!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two weather systems are taking aim at southern Arizona. Tuesday’s system has weakened and will pass well to our north. It will bring breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures but rain is no longer expected. The next storm is quite a bit stronger and promises to bring us our best chance of rain in weeks, and the coolest temperatures we have seen since last winter. It’s possible that higher elevations could see rain mixed with or changing to snow showers at times.

SUNDAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGH 74

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY. HIGH 72

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 71

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 72

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND COLDER, SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 63

SATURDAY: COOL WITH SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGH 60

