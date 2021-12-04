Advertise
Marana Holiday Festival Road Closures

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To accommodate the Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting event, road closures will include the N Marana Main Street/W Civic Center Drive intersection and extend to just south of Bill Gaudette Road on N Marana Main Street. Closures will begin 7:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 1, and extend to 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 5. Travel time through the project area will increase on Saturday, December 4, during the Special Event so please adjust your schedule accordingly.

The Special Event will restrict traffic lanes and create congestion. Watch for large crowds and foot traffic.

For event information, visit MaranaAZ.gov/events.

