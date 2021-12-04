Advertise
Pedestrian struck and killed in Midtown

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident.

On December 4, 2021, just after 12:30 a.m., an officer from the DUI Unit witnessed a collision between a man and a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris in the 2900 block of N. Campbell Ave. Tucson Fire personnel responded and began rendering aid to the pedestrian. Despite these efforts he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Warren McIntosh. Next of kin has been notified of his passing.

Traffic Unit Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that Mr. McIntosh had been trying to cross Campbell Ave. from east to west. As he was crossing, the Yaris was traveling northbound and struck him. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation; no citations or charges have been issued. Mid-block crossing by Mr. McIntosh is a major contributing factor in the collision.

