Public input needed for new trail plan in the Santa Catalina Ranger District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every year, hundreds of thousands of people use the trails here in Southern Arizona to explore, and a new trail is on the way.

It’s going to be one of the biggest projects the Coronado National Forest service ever done and they’re looking for your input.

“This is really our chance to look forwards and make sure we are providing a system that works for residents, works for folks who visit, works for folks who aren’t as experienced,” Adam Milnor, the recreation program manager for the Coronado National Forest, explained.

A trail that has a little bit of something for everyone, and that’s the goal.

The new trail plan will be for the Santa Catalina Ranger District and include many favorites like Mt. Lemmon, the Pusch Ridge Wilderness, and the Catalina Highway.

“We’re essentially creating a trail plan for how folks are going to access the mountains going into the future,” Milnor said.

According to Milnor, of the 250 miles that are in the Santa Catalina Mountains and the surrounding areas, almost 200 miles were affected by the Bighorn Fire.

“The Bighorn Fire is one of the major reasons we are developing this trail plan when we are. The other reason is hundreds of thousands of people use these every year. This is one of the major reasons folks come to Southern Arizona,” he said.

The forest service is looking to the public to make the next trail something special. They’ve created an interactive map on their website where residents and visitors alike can leave suggestions.

KOLD spoke with some hikers out on the trails today about what they would like to see.

“I do like reading signs. I like to know about the geography of the area and why the trail was created and what kind of nature I could be looking at while I’m on that trail. And I do like pet friendly trails,” hiker Angela Wridings said.

“I’d like to see some really grand overlooks. If you come up to a ridgeline or something and you get a nice big view of a valley or especially a really impressive view of the mountains,” her husband, Travis Wridings added,

The forest service says they hope to have the trail plan completed by the summer of 2022.

You can provide feedback and ideas for the new trail now through Jan. 31.

You can find more information about the trail plan and leave feedback here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.