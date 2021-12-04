Advertise
Santa Paws is coming to Marana

Pet photo-op slated for Saturday
There’s a Half Christmas Tree for Cat Owners
(tcw-wxix)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People near Marana can get photos with their pets and Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event, a fundraiser for pet adoption center Rescue Me Marana, is set from noon to 4 p.m. at Suite 221 in Tucson Premium Outlets, located at 6401 West Marana Center Boulevard.

For $5, pet parents can take a selfie with their pets and Santa, and get a commemorative ornament for $25.

Santa Paws is also going to be at the nonprofit’s Dogs ‘n Donuts event on Dec. 12.

And during the Santa Paws Sessions, the Pet Adoption Center in Suite 902 will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for dog and cat adoptions.

