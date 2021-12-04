Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Santa’s call list

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Santa and his elves would like to add some sparkle to a child’s holiday season through the Santa’s Calling program, courtesy of Tucson Parks and Recreation. The special child(ren) in your life will have a wonderful opportunity to speak with Santa and listen to his elves hard at work.

Calls will be made Dec. 7, 8 or 9. You must register.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four suspects (clockwise, from top left), 18-year-old Rodolfo Alcaraz, 16-year-old Enrique...
Police: Shots fired at officers after wild chase on I-10
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls.
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls
Tucson Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID
Police are investigating a suspicious item at a shopping center near East Grant and North Swan...
Police evacuate area near shopping center for suspicious item investigation
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 29.
Border Patrol mourns loss of Tucson Sector agent

Latest News

Marana Holiday Festival Road Closures
Miracle on 31st Street
Sons carry on Miracle on 31st Street, father’s legacy
Miracle on 31st Street
Miracle on 31st Street
Vinny Cuadrado opened Those Wonderful Toys toy shop in 2021
Tucson man makes dream a reality; opens his own toy store