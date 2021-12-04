Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies on scene of pedestrian-involved collision on Fort Lowell, Stone

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are on the scene of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Officials say this is happening on East Fort Lowell Road between N. Stone Avenue and N. First Avenue.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

