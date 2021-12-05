Advertise
6-week old kitten rescued from Phoenix storm drain after two-day rescue

(Arizona Humane Society)
By AZ Family
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A six-week-old kitten is recovering after being trapped in a storm drain for over a week in Phoenix.

The kitten was stuck in a storm drain near 20th Street and Indian School Road after neighbors said they heard meowing coming from an underground pipe. After two days of the kitten running away from rescue personnel, he was finally rescued after Arizona Humane Society employees and Phoenix firefighters lured him to safety using a humane trap.

Hospital personnel says the kitten was underweight with fleas and had stomach issues that will need treatment. The kitty is now safe and recovering at an animal hospital. Employees say he will need a couple of weeks of medical care to gain weight and be healthy enough to be up for adoption.

To add to the amazing rescue, one of the firefighters who helped with the rescue may adopt the adorable kitten once he is healthy enough!

