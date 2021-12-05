FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances continue to increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching storm system will bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures and rain to our area later this week. Rain showers should begin late Thursday night, with rain possible for much of the day Friday, before ending early Saturday. As temperatures drop late Friday, it’s possible that the rain showers may become mixed with, or change over to snow showers at higher elevations. Skies clear Saturday afternoon with a warming trend starting next Sunday.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGH 79

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. HIGH 73

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND MILD. HIGH 72

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH SHOWERS LATE. HIGH 74

FRIDAY: COOLER WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 63

SATURDAY: A SHOWER EARLY, THEN CLEARING. HIGH 61

SUNDAY: SUNNY AND A LITTLE WARMER. HIGH 68

