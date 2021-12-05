FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances continue to increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler weather will arrive this week as the general flow pattern undergoes some changes with a couple of systems passing through the region on Tuesday and again Friday. The first system will just brush the area Tuesday into Wednesday bringing the initial cool down and some gusty winds. Otherwise, latest models showed limited moisture this far south to support showers. The best chance of precipitation with this system will be in the White Mountains on Tuesday. Thereafter, the focus will shift to a stronger system expected to impact the area on Friday into the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 60% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% rain chance AM. 20% daytime with highs in the lows 60s.

