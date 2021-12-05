Local Salvation Army in need of turkeys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army Tucson needs more than just toys through the holidays. Right now, they are asking for turkey donations for their annual Christmas meal. They are expecting more than 1,000 people on Christmas and the organization is asking for 200 turkeys.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House Monday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are accepting donations until December 21.

