Road work in Bisbee set to begin Monday

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Work on State Route 80 rockfall project will switch to the south side of the road.

Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect lane closures and restrictions.

State Route 80 Rockfall Project near Bisbee
State Route 80 Rockfall Project near Bisbee(ADOT)

The project involves rock excavation and rock scaling to extend the width of the clear zone on both sides of the highway near Pintek Ranch Road (milepost 334) to decrease the risk of debris landing in the roadway. Work began in Aug. 2021 and is expected to extend into the summer of 2022.

ADOT says delays can be up to 15 minutes or longer during the project.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

