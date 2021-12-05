Southwest investigates after man exits plane while landing at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials are investigating after a Southwest Airline passenger got out of a plane while it was landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor early Saturday morning.

Initial reports came in around 8 a.m. when multiple agencies responded to Southwest Flight 4236. Southwest says the flight was coming from Colorado Springs when a passenger onboard got out of the plane through a rear galley door as it was taxiing to the gate. The airline says that at point, the captain stopped the plane and notified air traffic controllers.

Phoenix fire crews say the passenger walked over to a nearby fire station where he locked himself in a dormitory room. Firefighters were able to get him to unlock the door a few minutes later, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

It’s not clear how the person was able to get out of the plane.

