TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian-involved collision shuts down road near First, Prince
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman has been taken to the hospital following a pedestrian-involved collision on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Officials say Pastime Road to Prince Road on First Avenue is shut down.
The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.
