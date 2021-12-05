TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian-involved collision shuts down road near First, Prince

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman has been taken to the hospital following a pedestrian-involved collision on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Officials say Pastime Road to Prince Road on First Avenue is shut down.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

