TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department are asking for your help in locating 72-year-old Otgonjargal Namjidulam. She was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, in the 2800 block of N. Oracle Rd.

She is 5 feet tall and 150 pounds.

Please call 911 if she is located.

