Tucson Police mourn loss of veteran detective

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are mourning after one of their own passed away Friday, Dec. 3 due to a medical issue.

According to authorities, Detective Justin Gilbert served the Tucson community for 15 years, most recently as a member of the Counter Narcotics Alliance.

Out of respect of Detective Gilbert’s family, there will be no additional details released at this time.

