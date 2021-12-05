Advertise
Tucson Police mourn loss of veteran detective

(KVLY)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are mourning after one of their own passed away Friday, Dec. 3 due to a medical issue.

According to authorities, Detective Justin Gilbert served the Tucson community for 15 years, most recently as a member of the Counter Narcotics Alliance.

Out of respect of Detective Gilbert’s family, there will be no additional details released at this time.

