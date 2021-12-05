Young girl dies in pedestrian crash involving pick-up truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, on December 4, 2021, just before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of W. Ft. Lowell Rd. and N. Geronimo Ave. for the report of a pedestrian collision. When they arrived on scene, they found 6-year-old Emory Conway in the roadway. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that Conway had been trying to cross Ft. Lowell Rd. from north to south. Conway and a family member had made it to the multi-purpose center lane. For reasons unknown, Conway ran into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a gold 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.

The reason for Conway running into the roadway is still under investigation. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI Officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation; no citations or charges have been issued at this time.

