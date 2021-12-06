Bus crashes into pole after passenger grabs steering wheel

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) - Police say a Greyhound bus crashed into a light pole as it was trying to exit Interstate 40 late Sunday night, Dec. 5, after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel during a dispute with another passenger.

The driver was critically injured and at least four other people on the bus were brought to hospitals for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police say the person who grabbed the steering wheel also was brought to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

