Bus crashes into pole after passenger grabs steering wheel

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.(unsplash.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE (AP) - Police say a Greyhound bus crashed into a light pole as it was trying to exit Interstate 40 late Sunday night, Dec. 5, after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel during a dispute with another passenger.

The driver was critically injured and at least four other people on the bus were brought to hospitals for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police say the person who grabbed the steering wheel also was brought to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

