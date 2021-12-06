Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes this week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures this week start off warm, but change is in the air! The first of two systems will brush southern Arizona picking up our winds and cooling our temps a bit Tuesday into Wednesday. The second, more potent system, moves through Thursday into Friday. This system will pick up our winds, drop our temps into the 60s, and bring us a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Things clear out for the weekend with temps staying around average.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Strong winds. 30% rain chance overnight.

FRIDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

