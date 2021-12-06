Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died and five other people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Mission Road and West Starr Pass Boulevard early on Sunday, Dec. 5.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 19-year-old Kallista Rayanne Segura was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at about 3 a.m.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said the 2012 Ford Fusion failed to negotiate a curve approaching the intersection on Mission Road and hit a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

A DUI Unit officer determined that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. Once released from the hospital, the driver will face several charges, according to police.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.