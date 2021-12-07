Cardinals star Kelvin Beachum surprises kids with school supplies for Christmas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum surprised hundreds of kids with school supplies for Christmas. Beachum stopped by Sun Valley Academy in south Phoenix to deliver the school supplies.

“To see joy on their faces, joy in their eyes, joy from some of these teachers to see some of these resources is something I look forward to,” said Beachum. “To be able to serve in any capacity is something I take pride in.”

More than 500 students got a free backpack and essential school supplies.

“Not everyone has access -- to have some of these extra resources, so they have what they need when they come back to school is again super important,” said Beachum.

Just one day after playing in the rain and cold in Chicago, Beachum took time out of his day, so he didn’t have to miss giving back.

“I gave my word I was going to be here,” Beachum said. “I didn’t want to let them down. I told them I was going to be here. I am excited to be here, no matter how I feel at this moment. These kids enjoy having a special moment like this.”

The school’s founder and CEO said events like this show there is a lot of love in the world.

“These types of moments of giving back show kids people care in the world, that should make them be that when they get older,” said Tanae Morrison, the founder, and CEO of Sun Valley Academy.

Beachum said his inspiration is not just giving back to the students but also to teachers.

“Teachers in America need support. To provide teachers resources: books, spirals, pencils, pens, anything they need for the classroom is super important,” said Beachum.

