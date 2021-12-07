Advertise
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up

By Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MUNDS PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are looking for a woman from Las Vegas considered armed and dangerous after deputies say she shot at and robbed a man in Munds Park on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, a man renting a condo in the Munds Park area reported he had been shot at and robbed by a woman he had met up with from Instagram. CCSO says the man and woman, identified as Lilly Beeler, were staying at a rental property.

The man says he was sleeping on the couch in the living room when he woke up after hearing gunshots. The man told authorities Beeler shot at him twice and demanded money and some of his personal items. The man ran upstairs and hid until Beeler eventually left. Deputies said that Beeler left in a Lyft and took money, laptops, shoes, and jewelry from the condo. Beeler was reportedly armed with a silver and pink semiautomatic gun.

CCSO deputies, DPS, and Flagstaff police searched the area on Woodlands Village Boulevard where Beeler was dropped off, but she wasn’t found. Authorities say, Beeler, who’s from the Las Vegas area, should be considered armed and dangerous. She was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and carrying a black Nike gym bag.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information, or who may know Lilly Beeler’s location, call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or call the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.

