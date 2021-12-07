Advertise
Community comes together after six year-old dies in pedestrian collision

Generic picture source - Pixabay
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family and community is in mourning after six year-old Emory Conway was hit by a vehicle near Fort Lowell and Geronimo Road and later died.

KOLD is learning what happened after the collision and how the community is coming together to support the family after their tragic loss.

″I saw Emory laying in the road and so we ran over there and it was obvious she was severely injured. She wasn’t speaking or anything,” BeadHoliday owner David Smith said.

He was one of the first people on the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon. He gave Emory first aid until the paramedics arrived.

″I went and did as much as I could as far as transporting the family, Emory’s father, Mr. Conway. And I took him to the mom and they took off to the hospital. And of course it was shortly after they got to the hospital that Emory was declared dead,” he said.

Smith says a nurse, who also helped Emory, made the memorial across the street from his business. They’ve seen a number of wrecks and speeders in the area on a daily basis. As a father of a six-year-old son himself, this incident in particular has changed him

″I told my son, like if I get going fast, remind me. Say ‘slow down, dad.’ And he already has a couple times,” he said.

BeadHoliday is collecting money for the family. The restaurant, Smokey Mo, is also lending a hand. They provided dinner for them and they are setting up a GoFundMe.

″I can just imagine what the mother is going through. You know, no mom is going to be thinking about cooking dinner or any of that. So I made sure we included paper plates and things like that so she wouldn’t have to wash dishes,” Crystal Jorgenson said.

She is also a mother. When she heard the news the first thing she thought of was her children.

“It’s heartbreaking. I’m a mother too. I have kids and it’s every parent’s biggest nightmare to go through that,” she said.

TPD says that Emory ran into the roadway when she was hit. This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you are interested in donating to the family, you can visit BeadHoliday to donate in-person or go to the GoFundMe created by the employees of Smokey Mo.

