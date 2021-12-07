FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter making a grand entrance this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler temps this week as two systems swing through the area. The first moves in today. Limited moisture will prevent any rainfall in southern AZ but wind gusts will top out near 30 mph from the southwest. The second system will move in Thursday and Friday. This brings a strong chance for valley rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs drop to below 60 degrees Friday and 60s for Saturday.

TUESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the upper 70s. Gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows falling into the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Strong winds. 20% rain chance, 80% chance overnight.

FRIDAY: 60% morning rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.