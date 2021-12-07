Advertise
Inmate found unconscious last month dies

Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County inmate who was found unresponsive last month recently died.

Deputies say 37-year-old William Omegar Jr. was pronounced dead on Dec. 2 at a hospital in the Tucson area.

Corrections officers were doing their regular rounds in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex around noon on Nov. 27 when they found Omegar unresponsive in his cell.

Corrections officers treated him at the scene until Tucson firefighters arrived and took him to the hospital.

Detectives who investigated the incident found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, according to authorities.

