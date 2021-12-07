Inmate found unconscious last month dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County inmate who was found unresponsive last month recently died.

Deputies say 37-year-old William Omegar Jr. was pronounced dead on Dec. 2 at a hospital in the Tucson area.

Corrections officers were doing their regular rounds in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex around noon on Nov. 27 when they found Omegar unresponsive in his cell.

Corrections officers treated him at the scene until Tucson firefighters arrived and took him to the hospital.

Detectives who investigated the incident found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.