Researchers discovering how immune system works after being sick

Hope the findings can lead to new therapies to boost our ability to fight germs.(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whether it’s the flu or COVID, researchers are learning how our immune systems function after we’re sick.

A study at the University of Arizona has uncovered how infections can boost our immune system not only against the original infection but in fighting different ones, too.

“We didn’t expect we would see the effect on the cells that are not in the battle themselves,” said Dr. Janko Nikolich-Žugich, from the UA Department of Immunobiology.

For example, the study found that after a person is sick with the flu, they may have a better ability to fight other types of viruses as well. Dr. Nikolich says the discovery follows the idea that exposing kids to everyday germs can be beneficial for them.

“Certain beneficial impacts on the immune system. I would make an analogy if you don’t exercise a muscle, it’s going to atrophy. If you exercise, it’ll look good and plump,” he said.

They’re looking into how long the improved immune response lasts, especially since our ability to fight infections rapidly decreases with age.

“Older adults having problems with coronavirus with much higher rates of disease, much higher rates of death unfortunately staggeringly so,” he said.

Eventually researchers hope the findings can lead to new therapies to boost our ability to fight germs.

