Arizona’s first omicron case confirmed in Yavapai County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State and Yavapai County health officials have confirmed Arizona’s first case of the COVID omicron variant.

Don Herrington, the Arizona Department of Health Services, said much is unknown about the variant, and how it compares to the delta variant.

“We do know that current COVID-19 vaccines have remained very effective against Delta and other variants, and I strongly encourage Arizonans to get vaccinated if they aren’t already and make sure they’re current on their booster dose if they are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Leslie Horton, the director of Yavapai County Health Services, said residents should avoid “overreacting” to news of the omicron variant’s arrival. She said different variants of the virus have been around since late 2020.

“Our best response to the Omicron variant, as with any other variant of concern, is renewing our focus on vaccination and following recommendations, such as staying home when sick, that are proven to reduce the spread,” she said.

Public health officials urge that everyone five and older be vaccinated against COVID-19. Booster doses are recommended for everyone over 18 years old.

