Deadly pedestrian crashes rise nationwide, Tucson follows trend

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pedestrian crashes took the lives of two people in Tucson on Saturday.

The city is following a tragic trend as someone dies every 88 seconds on U.S. roads which is a five percent increase, according to the latest national numbers.

The Tucson Police Department says the growing number of deadly pedestrian and cyclist crashes is a major concern. With a few more weeks still left in the year, 2021 could surpass what we saw last year.

“We are approaching our numbers for last year which we don’t like to see. It’s at an alarming rate. We have 27 pedestrian fatalities this year. At this point last year we had 29 and that number is way too high and unacceptable,” said Officer David Fritch with the Tucson Police Department.

Officer Fritch said the yearly road fatalities are growing and have more than doubled compared to six years ago. The department said many people aren’t following simple rules that make the difference between life and death.

“They’re crossing where they shouldn’t, not looking both ways before crossing, disobeying pedestrian signals,” Officer Fritch said.

Distracted driving, speeding and impairment play a role as well. Officials are urging us all to be more aware.

“Just be mindful of own behavior and the more we can do to better ourselves on the roadway, the safer we will be,” he said.

The Living Streets Alliance advocates for safer roadways. The organization is focused on redesigning the infrastructure to promote safety.

“To create the kind of environment where people are safe whether than focus on human behavior. People make mistakes but those mistakes don’t have to be deadly,” said Evren Sönmez, the Living Streets Alliance Director of Strategic Policy.

She said adding more crosswalks and making more street improvements would make a world of difference.

