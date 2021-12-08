Endurance Project collecting backpacks for homeless community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local cycling group has recently started collecting backpacks for those experiencing homelessness in the Tucson area.

According to a news release, the community can drop off donations at several areas around town or donate supplies online .

The group’s wish list includes non-perishable food, backpacks, sleeping bags, fleece blankets, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, thermals, oral care products, hygeine products, first aid supplies and water.

All donations will be delivered via bike on Christmas morning,

Donations can be left at the following locations:

Catalina Brewing at 6918 North Camino Martin, Unit 120

Sabino Cycles at 7045 East Tanque Verde Road

Bicycle Ranch at 7090 North Oracle Road

The Tucson Endurance Performance Center at 6448 North Oracle Road

Massage Movement and Meditation at 231 West Giaconda Way, Suite 129

Blue Willow at 2616 North Campbell Avenue

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.