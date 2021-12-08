FBI investigates voyeurism incidents in Grand Canyon bathroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal authorities and National Park Service special agents are looking to identify female victim of surreptitious recordings in a bathroom at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to a news release, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported in September 2020 that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them as they used the toilet. That worker has since been fired and removed from the park.

At this time, agents said, there’s no evidence that images taken in the restroom were shared.

A criminal investigation is underway, and the U.S. Department of the Interior is conducting an internal review at the park.

Anyone who used the restroom at Indian Garden along the Bright Angel Trail, on the north side of Phantom Ranch, or at the Bright Angel Trail campground between November 2018 and September 2020 is encouraged to contact authorities by calling 928-318-8770 or by filling out a secure form online .

