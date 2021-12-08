Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FBI investigates voyeurism incidents in Grand Canyon bathroom

Bright Angel Trailhead
Bright Angel Trailhead(National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal authorities and National Park Service special agents are looking to identify female victim of surreptitious recordings in a bathroom at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to a news release, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported in September 2020 that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them as they used the toilet. That worker has since been fired and removed from the park.

At this time, agents said, there’s no evidence that images taken in the restroom were shared.

A criminal investigation is underway, and the U.S. Department of the Interior is conducting an internal review at the park.

Anyone who used the restroom at Indian Garden along the Bright Angel Trail, on the north side of Phantom Ranch, or at the Bright Angel Trail campground between November 2018 and September 2020 is encouraged to contact authorities by calling 928-318-8770 or by filling out a secure form online.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto moved to Tucson at 12 years old and attended UArizona.
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up
Chris Magnus was approved by the Senate to become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border...
Senate approves Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus to take over as CBP Commissioner

Latest News

First Alert Action Night
FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Expect rain and mountain snow Thursday night
Former Phoenix Police officer resigns after being investigated by FBI
COVID generic
Arizona’s first omicron case confirmed in Yavapai County
Finding difficulty filling positions
Schools struggle finding counselors as demand skyrockets