Skip to content
Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
News
COVID Vaccine Tracker
Email Sign Ups
Weather
Watch Us Live
AZ Weekend
About Us
TV Schedule
Search
Home
See It, Snap It, Send It
Live Links
Download our Apps
Get KOLD on Roku and Amazon Fire
Gas Prices
Traffic
News
KOLD Fact Finders
KOLD Investigates
Crime Team
Your Money
Border & Immigration
Back to School
KOLD Cares For Health
National
See It, Snap It, Send It
Coronavirus
Vaccine Tracker
COVID Newsletter
Weather
Monsoon 2021
Weather Maps
TEP's Clean Energy Report
TEP Solar Dashboard
See It, Snap It, Send It
Weather Alert Email Signup
Sports
UA Sports
Community
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares for Health
AZ Weekend
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Business Directory
User Content
Pet Connection
Noon Notebook
Calendar
TV Schedule
Noon Notebook
Fox 11
My18
CBS
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Request a Speaker
Request an Investigation
KOLD Jobs
News Email Alert Signup
Weather Alert Email Signup
Morning Eye Opener Signup
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Livestream
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Federal judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
By
For Ticker
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM MST
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Inmate found unconscious last month dies
Bus crashes into pole after passenger grabs steering wheel
UPDATE: Oracle Road reopens near River following crash
Latest News
Deadly pedestrian crashes rise nationwide, Tucson follows trend
TUSD union: Staff facing workload crisis
TUSD bus driver shortage continues
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
Supervisors approve plan to provide legal aid for eviction facing Pima County tenants