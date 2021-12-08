Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: welcome back winter!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The second system of the week will move in Thursday and Friday. Winds pick up Thursday, then the chance for valley rain and mountain snow moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. We could pick up about 0.25″ of rain in the, and up to 6′ of snow in the mountains. Highs drop to below 60 degrees Friday and 60s for Saturday before climbing to near 80 degrees by the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Strong winds. 20% rain chance during the afternoon, 80% chance overnight.

FRIDAY: 50% rain chance, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto moved to Tucson at 12 years old and attended UArizona.
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up
Chris Magnus was approved by the Senate to become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border...
Senate approves Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to take over as CBP Commissioner
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Inmate found unconscious last month dies

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 8th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 8th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 7th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter making a grand entrance this week!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 7th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 7th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First winter storm of the season arrives soon!