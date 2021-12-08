FIRST ALERT FORECAST: welcome back winter!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The second system of the week will move in Thursday and Friday. Winds pick up Thursday, then the chance for valley rain and mountain snow moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. We could pick up about 0.25″ of rain in the, and up to 6′ of snow in the mountains. Highs drop to below 60 degrees Friday and 60s for Saturday before climbing to near 80 degrees by the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Strong winds. 20% rain chance during the afternoon, 80% chance overnight.

FRIDAY: 50% rain chance, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.