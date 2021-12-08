Former Phoenix Police officer resigns after being investigated by FBI

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, a former Phoenix police officer has resigned following an investigation by the FBI.

Officials said Toni Richardson is facing federal fraud charges.

The Phoenix Police Department was notified of the investigation and immediately began the process to terminate his employment. Police say Richardson submitted a letter of resignation prior to formal termination.

No other information was immediately available.

