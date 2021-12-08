Advertise
PACC in urgent need of 50 adopters or fosters

(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center says they urgently need 50 adopters or fosters due to a large intake of animals involving an overwhelmed caregiver.

So far, PACC Animal Protection officers have taken in 19 cats and 2 dogs from the home. The officers are still checking to make sure all pets have been removed and aren’t in hiding.

Officials say there are no welfare violations and all the animals appear healthy, so no criminal charges will be issued. PACC veterinarians are examining all these pets and won’t be available to foster or adopt for a couple of days.

“We need to open some kennel spaces for these pets, so we need families who can foster or adopt cats or large dogs,” Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services was quoted as saying. “The shelter is still uncomfortably full for this time of year.”

Currently, PACC has 652 pets in search of foster or adoptive homes, and 1,138 pets in foster care that also need homes. The high intake is caused by a combination of factors, including healthy strays being brought directly to the shelter when found, an increase in calls to Pet Support, dogs that prefer to be solo in the kennel, and an influx of animals that are part of Animal Protection Services’ investigations.

“Each day PACC opens with a handful of available kennels, and most days the shelter is taking in more pets than are getting out of the shelter,” Dangler said.

If you or someone you know needs help with the number of pets in their home, contact Pet Support Center here.

To see a list of available pets and services, click here.

