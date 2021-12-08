Phoenix fire captain creates line of bulletproof vests in light of school shootings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix fire captain is taking on a new role while still working to save lives.

Kevin Goodman created a line of bulletproof vests for kids and teachers, and he says they are a necessity as more violence hits school campuses.

“School shootings are happening, and they are occurring more often than we think. I just wanted to give people something that could actually make a difference,” said Goodman.

He created the company Escape Armour a couple of years ago. The lightweight vests come in three sizes, and the smallest size weighs just under three pounds.

Just last week, a teen allegedly shot and killed four of his classmates and injured several others at a Michigan high school. Goodman says his vests could save lives in situations like that one.

“It is sad, but we can’t pretend this is not happening. We prepare for other things. If you look at schools, we have fire drills and fire extinguishers in every classroom. This is also something that is a realistic threat, and we have to prepare for it,” said Goodman.

The company that manufactures the bulletproof plates certifies them to the National Institute of Justice Standards. You can buy the vests here.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.