Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Phoenix fire captain creates line of bulletproof vests in light of school shootings

A Phoenix fire captain created a line of bulletproof vests for kids and teachers, and he says...
A Phoenix fire captain created a line of bulletproof vests for kids and teachers, and he says they are a necessity as more violence hits school campuses.(AZ Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix fire captain is taking on a new role while still working to save lives.

Kevin Goodman created a line of bulletproof vests for kids and teachers, and he says they are a necessity as more violence hits school campuses.

“School shootings are happening, and they are occurring more often than we think. I just wanted to give people something that could actually make a difference,” said Goodman.

He created the company Escape Armour a couple of years ago. The lightweight vests come in three sizes, and the smallest size weighs just under three pounds.

Just last week, a teen allegedly shot and killed four of his classmates and injured several others at a Michigan high school. Goodman says his vests could save lives in situations like that one.

“It is sad, but we can’t pretend this is not happening. We prepare for other things. If you look at schools, we have fire drills and fire extinguishers in every classroom. This is also something that is a realistic threat, and we have to prepare for it,” said Goodman.

The company that manufactures the bulletproof plates certifies them to the National Institute of Justice Standards. You can buy the vests here.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto moved to Tucson at 12 years old and attended UArizona.
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
Chris Magnus was approved by the Senate to become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border...
Senate approves Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to take over as CBP Commissioner

Latest News

Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez, of Sahuarita, has been charged with child molestation, sexual abuse, ...
Sahuarita man faces multiple charges in child molestation case
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were speaking with the victim...
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect near Albuquerque
.
Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
Gov. Ducey blasts Biden administration as border crossings rise