Pima County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to be named after Clarence Dupnik

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved naming the Sheriff’s Department headquarters after retired sheriff Clarence Dupnik.

The building, located at 1750 East Benson Highway , will officially be known as the “Clarence W. Dupnik Sheriff’s Center.”

“Sheriff Dupnik’s legacy is his humble commitment and noble dedication to public safety and service to the citizens of Pima County,” wrote Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher in a Dec. 7 memo to the Board. “He led with impeccable personal integrity, sound ethical foundation, and exhibited the highest level of professionalism during his tenure.”

Dupnik began his law enforcement career with the Tucson Police Department in 1958. He then became a major within TPD before being appointed as the chief deputy of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in 1977.

When Dupnik won election as sheriff in 1980, he began his tenure as the longest serving top lawman in Pima County history. He won eight more consecutive elections before retiring as sheriff in 2015.

Under his leadership, the department won national recognition for a number of award-winning crime-prevention programs. In 2008, Dupnik won the FBI Director’s Leadership Award. The House and Senate then recognized his efforts and read them into the Congressional Record the following year.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.