Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pima County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to be named after Clarence Dupnik

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved naming the Sheriff’s Department headquarters after retired sheriff Clarence Dupnik.

The building, located at 1750 East Benson Highway, will officially be known as the “Clarence W. Dupnik Sheriff’s Center.”

“Sheriff Dupnik’s legacy is his humble commitment and noble dedication to public safety and service to the citizens of Pima County,” wrote Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher in a Dec. 7 memo to the Board. “He led with impeccable personal integrity, sound ethical foundation, and exhibited the highest level of professionalism during his tenure.”

Dupnik began his law enforcement career with the Tucson Police Department in 1958. He then became a major within TPD before being appointed as the chief deputy of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in 1977.

When Dupnik won election as sheriff in 1980, he began his tenure as the longest serving top lawman in Pima County history. He won eight more consecutive elections before retiring as sheriff in 2015.

Under his leadership, the department won national recognition for a number of award-winning crime-prevention programs. In 2008, Dupnik won the FBI Director’s Leadership Award. The House and Senate then recognized his efforts and read them into the Congressional Record the following year.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto moved to Tucson at 12 years old and attended UArizona.
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up
Chris Magnus was approved by the Senate to become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border...
Senate approves Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus to take over as CBP Commissioner

Latest News

PACC in urgent need of 50 adopters or fosters
Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez, of Sahuarita, has been charged with child molestation, sexual abuse, ...
Sahuarita man faces multiple charges in child molestation case
A Phoenix fire captain created a line of bulletproof vests for kids and teachers, and he says...
Phoenix fire captain creates line of bulletproof vests in light of school shootings
According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were speaking with the victim...
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect near Albuquerque