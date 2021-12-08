Advertise
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers

(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:08 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to start the firing process for 414 employees at a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to a memorandum from the meeting, the county plans to start sending out notices of intent for termination to those workers, all of whom are unvaccinated and work with “vulnerable populations.”

County officials define “vulnerable populations” as people held in a detention or correctional facility, those living in an assisted living facility, children and senior adults.

Officials say 80% of employees working with those populations are fully vaccinated.

Supervisors previously voted in November to require that those employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31.

Once an employee gets a notice of intent for termination, county officials say, that employee gets a pre-action meeting where they can argue against their termination.

After the meeting, the county can then give that employee a final notice of termination.

