Sahuarita man faces multiple charges in child molestation case

Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez, of Sahuarita, has been charged with child molestation, sexual abuse, ...
Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez, of Sahuarita, has been charged with child molestation, sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sahuarita man is in the Pima County Jail, booked on several charges related to a child molestation investigation.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, 62-year-old Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez was booked on one count of molestation of a child, two counts of sexual abuse, three counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child abuse, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they found evidence while executing a search warrant at Alvarez’s residence near the 17000 block of South La Villita Road on Monday, Dec. 6. Alvarez was not present during the search, but police arrested him at a residence in the 200 block of West Placita Sin Fin.

This case is still under investigation. Police anyone with information associated with this case to call 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the SPD TIP Line at 520-445-7847.

