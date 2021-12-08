Sahuarita man faces multiple charges in child molestation case

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sahuarita man is in the Pima County Jail, booked on several charges related to a child molestation investigation.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, 62-year-old Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez was booked on one count of molestation of a child, two counts of sexual abuse, three counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child abuse, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they found evidence while executing a search warrant at Alvarez’s residence near the 17000 block of South La Villita Road on Monday, Dec. 6. Alvarez was not present during the search, but police arrested him at a residence in the 200 block of West Placita Sin Fin.

This case is still under investigation. Police anyone with information associated with this case to call 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the SPD TIP Line at 520-445-7847.

