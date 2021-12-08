Advertise
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect near Albuquerque

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were speaking with the victim when the suspect arrived.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office says one of its deputies fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in metro Albuquerque.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night, Dec. 7, after deputies went to an apartment complex in response to a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier at a gas station elsewhere in the metro area, a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

According to the statement, deputies were speaking with the victim at the apartment complex when the suspect arrived.

The deputies chased the suspect when he ran away and the shooting occurred during an ensuing altercation, the office said.

No additional details were provided on the circumstances leading up to the shooting and no identities were released.

Sheriff’s detectives and a multi-agency shooting team are investigating the incident, the office said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

