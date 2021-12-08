Supervisors approve plan to provide legal aid for eviction facing Pima County tenants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a one-year master agreement valued at up to $425,000 with four law firms to provide legal services to qualifying tenants who are facing eviction in Pima County at its Dec. 7 meeting.

The goal of this contract is to assist tenants who cannot afford legal counsel during the eviction process. The Office of Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, will oversee the contract within Pima County’s Department of Community & Workforce Development.

The master agreement, which was approved on a 4-1 vote, will be in effect for all of 2022.

Andrew Flagg, Community & Workforce Development’s deputy director who oversees the EELS office, said in a memo to the board dated Dec. 3, that the program is expected to refer more than 1,500 tenants to lawyers next year for representation or assistance in eviction cases.

Four law firms were contracted to help provide sufficient need and to handle a large number of anticipated cases.

“Through contracts with nonprofits and private lawyers, the Office of Emergency Eviction Legal Services provides access to justice to tenants facing eviction. In the first three months of operation, the office served nearly 400 households,” Flagg said.

“The master agreement approved today will allow Pima County to continue to provide these services to hundreds more households in 2022.”

The four firms contracted in the agreement are Southern Arizona Legal Aid, the Ferguson Hill law firm, and the law firm of Paul Gattone, all of Tucson, as well as Barton Mendez Soto of Tempe.

As of Dec. 7, Pima County, in partnership with the City of Tucson and the nonprofit Community Investment Corporation, has handled nearly 7,600 local cases and distributed nearly $38 million in rental assistance and more than $3.6 million in utility assistance since March. An estimated 5,000 cases are remaining in need of aid.

Landlords can apply for rental and utility assistance on behalf of their tenants, but households must also take part in the process in order to verify that they meet the income requirements for eligibility.

Tenants or landlords who want to apply or learn more about rental and utility assistance can go to TucsonPimaEP.com.

Any tenants facing eviction who want to request legal aid are encouraged to contact the Office of Emergency Eviction Legal Services by clicking HERE or by calling (520) 724-3357.

