University of Arizona holds commemoration for 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A commemoration on the University of Arizona campus honored the brave individuals aboard the USS Arizona during the Pearl Harbor bombings 80 years ago.

The event kicked off Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:15 a.m. and wrapped up almost an hour later. More than 100 NROTC midshipmen led the ceremony, special guests gave speeches and a bell ringing honored the 8 Arizonans killed on the USS Arizona.

Johnny Moore, Assistant marine officer instructor with the NROTC, said it’s anniversaries like Pearl Harbor that put freedom and sacrifice into perspective.

“We have to continue to make sure these young men and women who sacrificed their life continue to live throughout the years to come,” Moore said.

Veterans and people paying their respects sat on the U of A mall. Marty Smith, a Seattle resident staying in Tucson for the winter, said he heard about the event over the weekend.

His father served in WWII and his uncle lost his life during Pearl Harbor on the USS Arizona. He said he was surprised to learn a piece of his history is in Tucson.

“My uncle, he’s still on the Arizona. I never knew the man, he was 18 on December 7, 1941, so we wanted to come out and pay our respects,” Smith said.

His uncle’s name, Harold Milton Carmack, is engraved on the USS Arizona Memorial on campus. Carmack’s name, along with hundreds of others are on the U of A campus.

Today, Lou Conter of Grass Valley, California and Ken Potts of Provo, Utah are the last lone survivors who were on the USS Arizona. Both men are 100 years old today.

Andrew Desautel, National Secretary for the USS Arizona Reunion Association, said this anniversary marks the end of an era.

“These men are disappearing in front of us. It’s easy to say but let me put this in context, 21 years ago when they welcomed me into their midst, there almost 40 survivors from the Arizona alive,” Desautel said. “Each year, more and more are gone.”

Since next year isn’t guaranteed, Desautel said the 80th anniversary could be the last with any living survivors.

“These men knew what it was like to suffer and to serve. For their sacrifices, I give thanks to so much that we hold dear today,” Desautel said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.