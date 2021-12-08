Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.(MariMed Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinessa Vidotto moved to Tucson at 12 years old and attended UArizona.
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up
Chris Magnus was approved by the Senate to become commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border...
Senate approves Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to take over as CBP Commissioner
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Inmate found unconscious last month dies

Latest News

FILE - Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4,...
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Putin: Russia will submit security proposals to US in a week
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Prosecutor: ‘Overwhelming’ evidence Smollett faked attack
Crews from the Northwest Fire District perform a "confined space rescue" near Ina and...
Northwest Fire crews working ‘confined space’ rescue near Ina, Thornydale roads