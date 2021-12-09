Advertise
Arizona easing truck driver’s license regulations

Working to help supply chain issues
Governor Doug Ducey announced changes to commercial driver's license rules Thursday
Governor Doug Ducey announced changes to commercial driver's license rules Thursday(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trucking industry is a major player in getting goods where they need to be, and is an important link in the supply chain as issues continue to wreak havoc across the country. Arizona is working to boost its number of truck drivers and make it easier for them to have a commercial license.

“Most of that stuff comes of the port out of California. Where we need that help at is out there so it can come this way and they can deliver the goods,” said Bill Shader, an instructor at HDS Truck Driving Institute.

To help in those deliveries, Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday the state will ease the process for truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver’s license. This includes extending a learner’s permit from six months to one-year which gives students more time to meet training requirements.

“That will help the students to not have to remember, ‘I got to go down and get my permit renewed.’ They do allow it to be renewed, but the extension will help tremendously,” Shader said.

Shader has worked in the industry for more than 25 years. He was pleased to hear about the new changes. Rest areas west of Flagstaff on I-40 and northeast of Sedona on I-17 will also be reopened temporarily.

“For the drivers over the road, give them a place to take a nap, take a rest, get out and stretch their legs,” he said.

When the pandemic shut down most of the world, truckers kept going and became everyday heroes working to keep shelves stocked and supplies moving.

“The trucking industry, it was a job we were doing every day,” Shader said. “Didn’t even notice anything as far as COVID goes, we were aware of COVID, but we worked every single day.”

Now, truck drivers are working to keep up with critical deliveries this holiday season.

