Community Food Bank resource centers closed for the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From Dec. 24, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, all five resource centers of the Community Food Bank will be closed for food distribution and other services.

They are encouraging people in need to pick up their December food box earlier this month during normal distribution hours. All calendars and hours are available at https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations.

Regular drive-thru food distribution hours in Tucson are from 8 A.M. -11 A.M. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club.

The closure will affect the resource centers of the Comunity Food Bank in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales, and Marana. Caridad Community Kitchen and Las Milpitas Community Farm will also be closed

”This closure comes during one of our lightest weeks of the year for food distribution,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We will take this time to give our staff and volunteers a break and allow them time to recharge.” All five resource centers offer drive-thru or low-touch monthly food distribution to follow COVID prevention guidelines.

