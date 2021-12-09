Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Community Food Bank resource centers closed for the holidays

The Community Food resource centers in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales, and Marana...
The Community Food resource centers in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales, and Marana (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From Dec. 24, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, all five resource centers of the Community Food Bank will be closed for food distribution and other services.

They are encouraging people in need to pick up their December food box earlier this month during normal distribution hours. All calendars and hours are available at https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations.

Regular drive-thru food distribution hours in Tucson are from 8 A.M. -11 A.M. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club.

The closure will affect the resource centers of the Comunity Food Bank in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales, and Marana. Caridad Community Kitchen and Las Milpitas Community Farm will also be closed

”This closure comes during one of our lightest weeks of the year for food distribution,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We will take this time to give our staff and volunteers a break and allow them time to recharge.” All five resource centers offer drive-thru or low-touch monthly food distribution to follow COVID prevention guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson's "International" Star
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called out for a "confined space rescue" near Ina...
UPDATE: Police investigate after report sends first responders on rescue call near Ina, Thornydale roads
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
COVID generic
Arizona’s first omicron case confirmed in Yavapai County
Bright Angel trailhead
FBI investigates voyeurism incidents in Grand Canyon bathroom

Latest News

Walden Grove High School principal announces retirement after 11 years
What to expect from COVID-19 booster reactions
Tucson Roadrunners To Give Away over 500 Game Tickets to Pima County Teachers.
Tucson Roadrunners to host Pima County teachers this weekend
Pedestrians line up to cross the U.S. border in Calexico, California, in this file photo.
Neither side thrilled with immigration reforms in Build Back Better bill