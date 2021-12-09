Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter is here!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Still tracking a strong storm moving in today with southwesterly wind gusts top out in the 25-35 mph range. Widespread rain showers move in tonight into Friday morning. Wet roads, breezy winds are likely for the Friday morning commute. Skies clear late Friday leaving the Tucson metro with near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning. Sunny and dry with highs in mid 60s by Sunday, with a warm up into the mid 70s by the beginning of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Strong wind gusts.

TONIGHT: 90% rain chance and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: 70% rain chance, mainly in the morning. Afternoon clearing with highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the mid 60s.

