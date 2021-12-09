More than 40 migrants killed, dozens injured in a truck crash in southern Mexico

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) - According to Mexican authorities, 49 people were killed and dozens more injured when a cargo truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico.

An official at the Chiapas state civil defense office confirmed a preliminary estimate of 49 dead and 37 injured.

It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico.

The crash occurred Thursday on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital.

Graphic photos from the scene show victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck’s freight compartment.

