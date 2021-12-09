Phoenix Zoo vaccinating big cats, some primates, other animals against COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Zoo is vaccinating some of its animals against COVID-19. The focus is on the species that are “most susceptible” to the disease.

Like humans, the animals will be getting two doses. The big cats -- the African lion, Sumatran tigers, bobcat, and mountain lions – have already been given their first dose. So have the Bornean orangutans. Egyptian fruit bats, the three-banded armadillo, and the Linnes two-toed sloth are next in line.

“In addition to guest-facing measures deployed, we have been taking precautions during the pandemic behind-the-scenes to keep our animals and staff safe,” said Dr. Gary West, who is in charge of the animals’ health.

According to West, two of the animals suffered “some mild reactions … but they returned to normal within two days.” He also said the goal is to “prevent severe clinical disease” in the animals that are most at risk of contracting the disease.

The vaccine the Phoenix Zoo is using was developed especially for animals and “authorized for emergency use to protect endangered species.”

