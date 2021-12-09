Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pima County health officials address COVID-19 concerns

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pima County health officials are working to slow the COVID-19 surge and they are keeping a close eye for what comes next.

COVID-19 challenges were addressed Wednesday, Dec. 8 by Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen along with a variety of concerns leading into the holidays.

Dr. Cullen started off the press conference by sharing ICU data. She said availability in Pima County hospitals is at 2%.

“The most ICU beds in use by COVID positive patients since February 7,” she said.

But there is good news. The numbers are better than last year.

“Last year we did say there were days when there was one bed. The lowest we have seen lately is eight ICU bed available,” said Dr. Cullen.

The omicron variant has not reached Pima County as of Wednesday but it’s still on the mind of Dr. Cullen.

“It is not if omicron comes into the county, it is when,” said Dr. Cullen.

Today, President Joe Biden gave an update on a tool that might help fight the variant.

“I have some good news this morning that Pfizer’s lab report came back saying that the expectation is that the existing vaccines protect against Omicron but if you get the booster you’re really in good shape. So that’s very encouraging news,” he said.

“I think the findings from Pfizer should be reassuring and reaffirm how important it is to get a booster. For those who are not vaccination, to seek vaccination as soon as possible,” said Dr. Cullen.

The health department opened a new vaccination hub at the Tucson Convention Center on Monday.

“Tremendous increase in the numbers there. There were some long lines but we did some change in the work flow to accommodate them. We are also seeing increase at Abrams and Pima County clinics,” said Dr. Cullen.

Dr. Cullen said vaccinations are not the only way out of this pandemic but said it is an essential component “to be able to move forward and start recovering.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson's "International" Star
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called out for a "confined space rescue" near Ina...
UPDATE: Police investigate after report sends first responders on rescue call near Ina, Thornydale roads
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up

Latest News

Local health leaders watch for omicron
Local health leaders watch for omicron
Vaccine
FACT FINDERS: How effective is the Pfizer vaccine against the omicron variant?
COVID generic
Arizona’s first omicron case confirmed in Yavapai County
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron