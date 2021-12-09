Pima County health officials address COVID-19 concerns

Pima County health officials are working to slow the COVID-19 surge and they are keeping a close eye for what comes next.

COVID-19 challenges were addressed Wednesday, Dec. 8 by Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen along with a variety of concerns leading into the holidays.

Dr. Cullen started off the press conference by sharing ICU data. She said availability in Pima County hospitals is at 2%.

“The most ICU beds in use by COVID positive patients since February 7,” she said.

But there is good news. The numbers are better than last year.

“Last year we did say there were days when there was one bed. The lowest we have seen lately is eight ICU bed available,” said Dr. Cullen.

The omicron variant has not reached Pima County as of Wednesday but it’s still on the mind of Dr. Cullen.

“It is not if omicron comes into the county, it is when,” said Dr. Cullen.

Today, President Joe Biden gave an update on a tool that might help fight the variant.

“I have some good news this morning that Pfizer’s lab report came back saying that the expectation is that the existing vaccines protect against Omicron but if you get the booster you’re really in good shape. So that’s very encouraging news,” he said.

“I think the findings from Pfizer should be reassuring and reaffirm how important it is to get a booster. For those who are not vaccination, to seek vaccination as soon as possible,” said Dr. Cullen.

The health department opened a new vaccination hub at the Tucson Convention Center on Monday.

“Tremendous increase in the numbers there. There were some long lines but we did some change in the work flow to accommodate them. We are also seeing increase at Abrams and Pima County clinics,” said Dr. Cullen.

Dr. Cullen said vaccinations are not the only way out of this pandemic but said it is an essential component “to be able to move forward and start recovering.”

