Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle near UArizona

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the corner of Adams Street and Euclid Avenue.

Tucson police say the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson's "International" Star
Tucsonan makes it big in Hollywood
Pima County starts termination process for hundreds of unvaccinated workers
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called out for a "confined space rescue" near Ina...
UPDATE: Police investigate after report sends first responders on rescue call near Ina, Thornydale roads
Photo of suspect Lilly Beeler from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office: Las Vegas woman shoots at, robs Arizona man after Instagram meet up

Latest News

Growing number of deadly pedestrian crashes nationwide
Deadly pedestrian crashes rise nationwide, Tucson follows trend
Woman dies in crash on Tucson’s west side
Oracle Road is open again near River Road following a crash early Monday, Dec. 6.
UPDATE: Oracle Road reopens near River following crash
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona