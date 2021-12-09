Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle near UArizona
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the corner of Adams Street and Euclid Avenue.
Tucson police say the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
